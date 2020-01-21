Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 14:04

19th amendment should be abolished - Pivithuru Hela Urumaya and Jathika Nidahas Peramuna

The Pivithuru Hela Urumaya invites the United National Party to join in adopting a new constitution that fulfills the aspirations of the people.



Speaking at a press conference held in Colombo today, its leader, MP Udaya Gammanpila made this statement.



Meanwhile, the Jathika Nidahas Peramuna also convened a press conference in Colombo today.



The propaganda secretary of the party Mohammed Muzammil stressed that the 19th Amendment should be abolished.