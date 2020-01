Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 13:21

Traffic has been disrupted on Daha Ata Wanguwa" (18 Hairpin Bend) road section on the Mahiyanganaya Kandy main road due to trees and rocks falling on to the road.

The police said that the trees and rocks had fallen to the road from the 6th bend area.

As a result, police requested drivers to use alternate routes.