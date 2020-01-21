Central+Bank+Forensic+Audit+Report+tabled+in+Parliament

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 14:53

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has decided to table the report of the forensic audit report on the Central Bank bond incident.

Making a statement at the beginning of today's session, he said he would recommend it to be given to all members of parliament, not just the COPE committee.

The Attorney General had informed him that it was not appropriate to submit the forensic audit report to the MPs.

However, JVP MPs requested the Speaker to table the forensic audit report.

The JVP called for a two-day debate after the announcement that the report will be tabled, but the speaker said that it will be decided after a party leader's meeting.