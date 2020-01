Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 14:48

A person was seriously injured from an accident that occurred at Madukanda Junction in Vavuniya this afternoon and admitted to the Vavuniya Hospital.

The police stated that the accident had occurred when a luxury bus heading from Vavuniya to Trincomalee and a three-wheeler traveling from Kebithigollewa to Vavuniya collided head on.

The Vavuniya Traffic Police are conducting further investigations regarding the accident.