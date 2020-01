Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 15:22

Garnier’s mobile phone to be handed over to the government analyst

Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne has ordered the mobile phone of Garnier Bannister which is in court custody, to be handed over to the government Analyst.

This was when the case was taken up today. The Magistrate also ordered the former CID Director Shani Abeysekara to appear before the CID on Thursday to make a statement regarding the investigation.