Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 18:12

755 suspects have been arrested in a special operation conducted in the Western Province covering all police divisions.

The Police Media Division stated that 627 suspects connected with various crimes and 128 persons on warrants have been arrested.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of the DIG in charge of the Western Province and steps would be taken to produce the suspects arrested in this operation to the relevant courts under the respective police divisions .