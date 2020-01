Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 17:44

A Management Assistant in the Citizenship Division of the Immigration Office has been arrested while attempting to accept a bribe from a person who has citizenship in Italy to prepare citizenship documents for his three children and dual citizenship documents.



The suspect has requested a bribe of Rs 50,000 for the documents.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption stated that the Management Assistant was arrested while receiving the money at the Immigration Office.