Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 17:56

Six arrested for stealing valuables from a farm

Six persons have been arrested in connection with the theft of goods at a livestock farm in Nagawilla area in Jayamawatha, Pallama.

Goods valued at over 650,000 was stolen yesterday.

The suspects were arrested by the Pallama Police yesterday with the stolen goods and are due to be produced before the Anamaduwa Magistrate's Court today.