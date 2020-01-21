Magistrate+Dhammika+Hemapala+who+was+interdicted+over+a+video+of+Ranjan+gives+a+statement+for+3+hours+to+the+CCD.+

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 17:50

The Interdicted Baddegama Magistrate Dhammika Hemapala gave a statement to the Colombo Crimes Division for three hours today in connection with his video conversation with Ranjan Ramanayake.

Earlier, former High Court judge Padmini N Ranawaka also gave a statement to the CCD in a similar voice recording with Ramanayake yesterday.

During a statement, she has admitted that she had such a conversation with MP Ramanayake.

In addition, Ambilipitiya High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya was also questioned in connection with his telephone conversation with Ramanayake last Sunday.

In addition, Sinhale Sanvidhanaya had pasted posters in several places of the island today demanding the arrest of the former high court judge Padmini N Ranawaka.

At the same time, Sinhale Jathika Sanvidhanaya handed over a petition to the Attorney General requesting him to mete out justice to those who have been affected by judgments passed on political influences by former high court judge Padmini N Ranawaka.