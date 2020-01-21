HiruNews
+Embilipitiya+High+Court+Judge+Gihan+Pilapitiya+Interdicted
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 18:44
Embilipitiya High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya Interdicted
Embilipitiya High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya Interdicted with immediate effect over his involvement in the Ranjan Ramanayake Phone Recordings.
CCD RECORDS A STATEMENT FROM FORMER HIGH COURT JUDGE PADMINI N RANAWAKA WITH REGARD TO HER TELEPHONE CONVERSATION WITH RANJAN RAMANAYAKE
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 6:19
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 6:19
International News
Hundreds of US-bound migrants cross river to reach Mexico
 Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 6:55
The number of people infected with a new virus in China tripled over the weekend, with...
State of emergency declared for Canada snowstorm
 Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:34
A state of emergency has been declared in Canada after severe snowstorms hit Newfoundland...
WhatsApp down: Messaging app not working for some users
 Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 18:40
WhatsApp users across the world are reporting issues with the messenger app: Foreign Media.
Trump impeachment: Legal team says charges 'brazen and unlawful'
Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 6:38
 Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 6:38
US President Donald Trump's legal team has given its first formal response to the impeachment...
New Chinese virus 'will have infected hundreds'
 Saturday, 18 January 2020 - 7:24
Scientists have told the BBC, that the number of people already infected by the mystery...
Trade deficit contracts in first 11 months of 2019
 Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:41
Australia to lose billions as bushfires deter tourists
 Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 6:47
US and China sign deal to ease trade war
 Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:37
Legal action against companies and institutions which do not pass on the benefit of reduced taxes
Monday, 13 January 2020 - 12:58
 Monday, 13 January 2020 - 12:58
U.S. imposes more sanctions on Iran after missile attacks in Iraq
 Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:35
Tuesday, 19 November 2019 - 16:21
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commences office
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commenced his duties today(19). This was at the auspicious time of 10.51 am at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.The... Read More
India v Australia: Rohit Sharma century leads hosts to ODI series win
Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:45
 Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:45
Tamim Iqbal, Rubel Hossain return for Pakistan T20Is
 Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 6:49
India Level Series In Rajkot With Clinical Performance Against Australia
Saturday, 18 January 2020 - 7:24
 Saturday, 18 January 2020 - 7:24
Sri Lankan Cricket Team leaves for Zimbabwe
Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:54
 Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:54
BCB get government clearance only for T20Is in Pakistan
 Monday, 13 January 2020 - 6:43
Harry and Meghan: No other option but to step back, says duke
Rocky Johnson has died
 Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:47
Sir Elton John is 'supporting' Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan
Monday, 13 January 2020 - 6:36
 Monday, 13 January 2020 - 6:36
Queen and Prince Harry to hold talks over Sussexes' future
 Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 6:42
Neil Peart: Rush drummer dies aged 67 after cancer battle
 Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:41
Dolly Parton to record music to be released after her death
 Friday, 10 January 2020 - 6:42
