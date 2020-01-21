Shanis Contacts with lake house revealed in Ganiya’s investigations ; Court orders to give a statement

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 19:42

Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayarathna ordered today to hand over the mobile phone of allegedly abducted Swiss Embassy staffer, Garnia Banister to the Government Analyst from the custody of the court.

In addition, the magistrate ordered the former CID director to give a statement with regard to ongoing investigations.

The Swiss Embassy staffer Banister also appeared before Court today.

The Magistrate pointed out that the investigation of the mobile phone of Garnia Banister is most suitable as criminal charges have been filed against her in this case.



The Department also made submissions to the court that the female journalist Darisha Bastian has had 21 telephone conversations with the then chairman of Lake House Krishantha Coorey.

She has had telephone conversations with former IP Nishantha Silva during the period in question and the then Lake House Chairman Krishantha Coorey also has had telephone conversations with the former CID director Shani Abeysekera.

The investigators told the court that they suspect whether there is a network among Garnia Banister, Krishantha Coorey and Darisha Bastian.

The investigations further revealed that the former Lake House journalist Darisha Bastian, its chairman Krishantha Coorey and IP Nishantha Silva have visited Switzerland just before Garnia Banister was allegedly abducted on November 25th.

In addition, the department told the court that Darisha Bastian has flown to Switzerland on November 21, IP Nishantha Silva has flown there on November 24 and Lake House former chairman Krishantha Coorey has flown to Switzerland on December 5and none of them have returned to the country as yet.