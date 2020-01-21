HiruNews
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 20:28
Ranjan Ramanayake admits in Parliament that he has spoken to the Chief Justice
Ranjan Ramanayake, who is in remand custody over alleged influence on the judiciary, made a statement in parliament today regarding the controversial tapes.

Ranjan Ramanayake, who has been remanded, was taken to the Parliamentary sessions today.

Subsequently, the parliamentarian made a statement in Parliament regarding the respective audio tapes.



