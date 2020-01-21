Home
Asia Broadcasting Home
News
Local News
International News
Sports News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political
Balaya
Salakuna
Hard Talk
Picture Story
Your Opinion
Political Talks
Rasa Katha
Hot Video
Business
Sports
Entertainment
TV News
Hiru TV News 6.55 PM
Hiru TV News 9.55 PM
Hiru CIA
Rathu Miniththuwa
Hard Talk
One 2 One
Beyond The Line
Dinana Lamai
Hot Spot
Mathi Sabaya
Balaya
Salakuna
Classifieds
Hiru Videos
Hiru Gossip
Media Network
Hiru TV
Hiru FM
Sun FM
Sooriyan FM
Gold FM
Shaa FM
Asia Broadcasting Home
Awards
Contact Us
iReport
Advertise with us
Local News
International News
Business News
Sports News
Entertainment News
X
Follow Us On
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 20:28
Ranjan Ramanayake admits in Parliament that he has spoken to the Chief Justice
1,350
Views
Ranjan Ramanayake, who is in remand custody over alleged influence on the judiciary, made a statement in parliament today regarding the controversial tapes.
Ranjan Ramanayake, who has been remanded, was taken to the Parliamentary sessions today.
Subsequently, the parliamentarian made a statement in Parliament regarding the respective audio tapes.
Make a Comment
Make a Comment
DOWNLOAD HIRUNEWS APP ON
ANDROID
&
APPLE
HOT VIDEO
CCD RECORDS A STATEMENT FROM FORMER HIGH COURT JUDGE PADMINI N RANAWAKA WITH REGARD TO HER TELEPHONE CONVERSATION WITH RANJAN RAMANAYAKE
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 6:19
More Hot Videos...
Share
920 Views
International News
Hundreds of US-bound migrants cross river to reach Mexico
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 6:55
The number of people infected with a new virus in China tripled over the weekend, with...
Read More
Share
181 Views
State of emergency declared for Canada snowstorm
Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:34
A state of emergency has been declared in Canada after severe snowstorms hit Newfoundland...
Read More
Share
743 Views
WhatsApp down: Messaging app not working for some users
Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 18:40
WhatsApp users across the world are reporting issues with the messenger app: Foreign Media.
Read More
Share
3,284 Views
Trump impeachment: Legal team says charges 'brazen and unlawful'
Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 6:38
US President Donald Trump's legal team has given its first formal response to the impeachment...
Read More
Share
372 Views
New Chinese virus 'will have infected hundreds'
Saturday, 18 January 2020 - 7:24
Scientists have told the BBC, that the number of people already infected by the mystery...
Read More
Share
3,784 Views
See All
Trade deficit contracts in first 11 months of 2019
Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:41
Share
104 Views
Australia to lose billions as bushfires deter tourists
Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 6:47
Share
136 Views
US and China sign deal to ease trade war
Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:37
Share
87 Views
Legal action against companies and institutions which do not pass on the benefit of reduced taxes
Monday, 13 January 2020 - 12:58
Share
433 Views
U.S. imposes more sanctions on Iran after missile attacks in Iraq
Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:35
Share
154 Views
See All
PICTURE STORY
Tuesday, 19 November 2019 - 16:21
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commences office
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commenced his duties today(19). This was at the auspicious time of 10.51 am at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.The...
Read More
Share
13,066 Views
Follow Us On
MOST VIEWED NEWS
Malaysia to re-export garbage to 13 countries including Sri Lanka
Azam Amin resigns from BBC Sinhala service
3 Sri Lankans fined for blasphemy on social media in Dubai
Three family members decide to end their lives, unable to pay off the debt
Embilipitiya High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya Interdicted
India v Australia: Rohit Sharma century leads hosts to ODI series win
Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:45
Share
181 Views
Tamim Iqbal, Rubel Hossain return for Pakistan T20Is
Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 6:49
Share
199 Views
India Level Series In Rajkot With Clinical Performance Against Australia
Saturday, 18 January 2020 - 7:24
Share
278 Views
Sri Lankan Cricket Team leaves for Zimbabwe
Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:54
Share
915 Views
BCB get government clearance only for T20Is in Pakistan
Monday, 13 January 2020 - 6:43
Share
820 Views
See All
Harry and Meghan: No other option but to step back, says duke
Read More
Rocky Johnson has died
Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:47
Share
320 Views
Sir Elton John is 'supporting' Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan
Monday, 13 January 2020 - 6:36
Share
477 Views
Queen and Prince Harry to hold talks over Sussexes' future
Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 6:42
Share
492 Views
Neil Peart: Rush drummer dies aged 67 after cancer battle
Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:41
Share
263 Views
Dolly Parton to record music to be released after her death
Friday, 10 January 2020 - 6:42
Share
567 Views
See All
Hiru News Programme Segments
230 Views
75,123 Views
25,453 Views
53,524 Views
8 Views
120,254 Views
Top