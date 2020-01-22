Corona+virus+examination+at+the+airport

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 10:04

The new corona virus has been gaining worldwide attention once it was discovered that it is contagious and could be transmitted from person to person.

Chinese President Xi Jin Ping stated that the death toll from the virus similar to the SARS virus has risen to six, and new infected patients have been identified in major cities including Beijing and Shanghai.

300 people have been diagnosed with the disease, and the Chinese National Health Commission stated that 15 members of the health staff who treated the patients were also infected with the virus.

Infected patients have also been identified from Japan, Thailand and South Korea.

Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan and Australia have increased security at airports to prevent the spread of the virus, which can cause death with symptoms of pneumonia.

The Ministry of Health in Sri Lanka stated that facilities to scan and examine passenger if symptoms prevail especially for passengers coming in from China, have been installed.