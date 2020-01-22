Comprehensive+report+on+Hathe+Ape+Potha+within+a+month

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 8:08

The speaker has requested the ruling party and opposition to provide the list of MPs appointed for working committees including COPE, Committee on public accounts, ministerial advisory committee immediately.

This was during the select committee meeting held in parliament yesterday.

The parliamentary communications department noted that it was decided to announce the MPs who would be representing the executive committee of parliamentary affairs and committee on high ranking positions tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the sectoral oversight committee on education, human resources and gender and women affairs has recommended a comprehensive report within a month on the Hathe Ape Potha which was widely spoken of recently.

During a special discussion held yesterday on the matter it was revealed that only 25,000 books out of the 350 thousand books which were printed for distribution were received back upon recall.

Meanwhile, speaker Karu Jayasuriya informed parliament that the forensic report received with regard to the central bank bond scam will be tabled for all MPs to access.

JVP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake noted that a debate on the matter needs to be held immediately.

The speaker noted that upon discussion with the party leaders a debate can be arranged.