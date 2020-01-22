Five+Uzbekistan+women+arrested+for+engaging+in+prostitution+through+the+internet

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 9:24

The Department of Immigration and Emigration has arrested five Uzbekistan women who were engaged in prostitution after arriving to the island on tourist visas.

These women have been engaged in prostitution through online advertisements placed on the Internet. The Department of Immigration and Emigration conducted the raid based on information received regarding the advertisements.

The women, aged between 25 and 35 years, were arrested in the Wellawatte and Bambalapitiya areas.

They have been taken to the Mirihana Detention Center for further investigations.