Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 9:25

Thunder showers to several places in the Island today

The Department of Meteorology stated that the current rainy condition is expected to increase in the Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces today.

There is a likelihood of showers at several places in the Northern province and the districts of Hambantota and Matale.

The Department forecasts showers or thundershowers in the Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in the districts of Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya.