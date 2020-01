Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 9:26

The latest technology to pay electricity bills launched for the first time

The Electricity Engineering Office of Negombo recently introduced the latest technology utilization to update the customer's account, as soon as the physical meter reading is obtained by the customer coordinator.

The General Manager of the Electricity Engineering Office in Negombo and several others participated in the inauguration ceremony which was chaired by the Chairman of the Ceylon Electricity Board.