A+woman+killed+and+5+injured+from+accident+in+Narammala

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 10:05

A woman was killed and 5 others were seriously injured in a road accident in the Ganegoda area on the Narammala-Kurunegala road.

The police stated that the deceased was a 58-year-old resident of the Siyambalagaskotuwa area.

The lorry which was traveling towards Kurunegala collided with another lorry coming towards it and then collided with a nearby three-wheeler while trying to overtake a bus that was parked.

The police stated that the drivers of the two lorries were injured along with two females and a male who was travelling in the lorry.