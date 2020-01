Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 11:09

A firearm and Ammunition found from a cemetery in Samanthurai

A T-56 automatic rifle and several bullets buried in the Uppirimalai Muhalla cemetery in Samanthurai were recovered by the Police Special Task Force.

According to information received by the officers of the Ampara Police Special Task Force, a T-56 empty cartridge and a 84 S empty cartridge was recovered.

Samanthurai police said that the recovered weapon was about 5 years old.

An investigation is underway to find out the suspects who buried these weapons.