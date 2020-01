Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 11:26

There is a protest near the Rumassala junction on the Galle-Colombo main road.

This is demanding the merger of Bournavista Primary School and Bournavista National School at Rumasala, Galle.

The parents of the students who are protesting are demanding that the plans to add a new primary to the Bournavista National School to be stopped and to merge the Bournavista Primary School with the National School.