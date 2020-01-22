Cabinet+meeting+will+be+held+today+at+4.30+pm

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 13:57

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has issued an extraordinary gazette notification extending the deployment of armed forces personnel for public security in all districts of the island by another month.

This is an extension of the security measures adopted by the government to ensure the security of the country since the Easter Attack. Therefore, armed forces have been called in to work in all administrative districts in the country to maintain public order.

Meanwhile, the cabinet is scheduled to meet this afternoon under the patronage of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

It is reported that the cabinet meeting will be held at the Presidential Secretariat at 4.30 pm