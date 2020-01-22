3+Sri+Lankans+jailed+in+Dubai+after+posting+photographs+of+Easter+attacks+return+to+the+island

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 13:02

The three Sri Lankans who were fined and jailed by Dubai Court after exchanging photographs of Easter Sunday attacks on social media have returned to the island.

Residents of Chilaw, Batticaloa and Galle, the trio had served in a five-star hotel in Dubai at that time.

Two children of the sister of one of the youths had killed in the attack at Batticaloa and, photographs of the carnage were posted by them on Facebook.

Later, Their employer complained of the incident to police stating that the posting of the photographs did a scar to their religion.

A Dubai court which heard the case fined the three youths 25 million rupees each or ordered three years imprisonment if they fail to pay the fine.

However, Ramesh Fernando from Galle stated that they were released later without paying the fine for unknown reasons.