Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 13:48

It is revealed that Ranjans voice recordings not tabled in parliament

It is reported that MP Ranjan Ramanayake has not tabled the controversial voice recordings as he promised to do so yesterday.



A senior officer attached to the parliament administration told our news team that MP Ramanayake stated to them that there were no such voice recordings in his possession at that time.



Addressing parliament yesterday, MP Ramanayake said that he engaged in telephone conversations with persons of the high echelon including certain Chief Justices.



However, state Minister, Kanchana Wijesekera enquired from the house chairman whether the so-called voice recordings were tabled.



Answering State Minister Wijesekera, MP Mayantha Dissanayake who was in the chair at that time said the voice recordings were not tabled by MP Ramanayake.



Meanwhile, Colombo Crime Division stated that they can conduct an investigation if a complaint is made against the statement made by Ranjan Ramanayake in parliament.