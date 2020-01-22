Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 13:05

No agreement to handover UNP leadership to Karu - Sajith summons local government representatives

UNP sources stated that discussions are still continuing on the proposal to appoint Karu Jayasuriya as the party leader and Sajith Premadasa as the leader of the UNF.



Although former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe who promised to announce his stance about the party leadership after two days, his stance is not disclosed as yet.



Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and several UNP seniors reported to have agreed to hand over the party leadership to Karu Jayasuriya but some of them have opposed the proposals.



At the same time, Sajith Faction has sought options if Sajith is not given the party leadership.



It has drawn the attention to form an alliance including the UNP and gives its leadership to Sajith Premadasa.



Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has summoned all the UNP local government representatives to Colombo on January 26th.