Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 13:59

More than 60 employees of the Dodangaslanda, Kahatagaha mine in Kurunegala are continuing their protest fast 1,300 feet underground based on several demands including salary increases.

However, a group of labour officers had arrived at the mine this morning.

Reports state that discussions are currently underway with the officers and several employees who are protesting. However, the employees have stated that they will continue their protest fast until the issue is resolved