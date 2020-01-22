18+injured+in+several+road+accidents

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 14:03

Eighteen people were injured in motor traffic accidents that occurred in Theldeniya and Navatkuli in Jaffna. Ten passengers were injured and admitted to the Teldeniya Base Hospital after a SLTB bus toppled near the Teldeniya, Rambukwella Temple on the Kandy-Mahiyangana main road.

Meanwhile, eight persons were injured when a van traveling from Colombo to Jaffna toppled in Navatkuli area this morning.

It is reported that there was heavy mist in the area at the time of the accident.

The injured have been admitted to the Jaffna Hospital and their condition is reported to be stable.

Meanwhile, a woman was killed and 5 others seriously injured in a road accident in the Ganegoda area on the Narammala-Kurunegala road yesterday.

The deceased was a 58-year-old resident of the Siyambalagaskotuwa area. The accident had occurred when a lorry which was traveling towards Kurunegala collided with another lorry coming towards it and then collided with a nearby three-wheeler while trying to overtake a bus that was parked.



