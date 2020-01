Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 14:04

Decision to recall firearms given to civil security officers to chase wild Elephants

Minister of Wildlife S.M. Chandrasiri has agreed to recall the firearms given to the civil security department personnel to chase away wild elephants.

This was when several environmental organizations met the Minister to discuss this matter.

Environmental organizations staged a protest in front of the Ministry of Wildlife Conservation on the 14th regarding the decision to hand over the firearms to civil security department personnel.