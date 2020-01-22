Online+appointments+for+medical+inspection+for+driving+licenses

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 14:32

The National Transport Medical Institute has introduced an online time reservation system for obtaining medical reports for License.

A senior official of the institute stated that the new system will enable users to make an appointment for a date and time for the medical inspection without visiting the office physically.

The new system will be effective from Monday, and you can register by visiting the website. www.ntmi.lk

Meanwhile, Minister Mahinda Amaraweera stated that in the future, the opportunity to obtain the driving license from home will be made available to the public soon.



