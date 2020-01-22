Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 18:05

A non-toxic, sustainable method of eradicating mosquito larvae

Donan Peter Heider, a German expert, has briefed the Health Minister on a sustainable process of using non-toxic chlorophyll, that can be used to eradicating mosquito larvae.



He pointed out that when a poisonous chemical is applied to the mosquito larvae in mosquito eradication attempts, it will not only harm the larvae but also the microorganisms in the environment.



However, he pointed out that this process through the green chlorophyll is implemented through a simple chemical process.



The German specialist has stated that this compound can be used in low concentrations to kill mosquito larvae.



Accordingly, the Ministry of Health stated that the Dengue Eradication Unit and the Medical Research Institute is hoping to work together to test this process in the future.