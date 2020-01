Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 16:25

Police have arrested two suspects for heroin trafficking during a raid conducted in the Gamudawa area in Pallekele.

Police said that 5.250 grams of heroin and 19,500 rupees were found in the possession of one suspect.

The Police Media Division stated that more than 10 grams of heroin was found in the possession of the other suspect who was arrested while traveling in a three-wheeler.