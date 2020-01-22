Medical+student+stabbed+to+death+in+Jaffna

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 16:26

A solider has been arrested, after he allegedly murdered his wife who was a final year student studying at the medical faculty of the Jaffna University, with a sharp weapon.The incident had occurred, near the Pannei Fort in Jaffna this afternoon.The victim was a 29 year old resident of Beruwela.A senior police officer stated that the suspect and the wife had filed for divorce, and an investigation will be carried into the incident.Initial investigations revealed that the suspect is also a resident of Beruwela, and is based at an army camp located in Paranthan.The suspect has been brought to the Jaffna police for questioning.