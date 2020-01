Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 17:54

A suspect was arrested by the Polonnaruwa Police Narcotics Bureau at the Hingurakgoda 70 Acres area along with four Elephant pearls (Gajamuthu) that was prepared to be sold for Rs 5 million.

Our correspondent stated that this arrest was made last afternoon.

The suspect is a 35-year-old resident of the Medirigiriya area.

The suspect is to be produced before the Hingurakgoda Magistrate's Court.