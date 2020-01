Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 17:24

Driver hospitalized after a tipper accident

A tipper traveling on the Habarana-Minneriya road had veered off the road and toppled into the Minneriya Batu Oya, Van Ela.



The tipper driver who was injured in the accident has been admitted to the Polonnaruwa General Hospital this morning (22).



The Minneriya police are conducting further investigations into the accident.