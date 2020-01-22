Job Interviews for the 100,000 jobs from February 26th

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 18:22

The government has begun the process of opening a stable income source to low income families through the rapid state employment scheme.

Issuing a statement, the Secretary to the President, P.B. Jayasundara stated that the applicants should submit their applications to the Grama Niladhari in their area before February 15, in the format stipulated in the newspaper advertisement published on January 20.

The Grama Niladhari has to certify the information and submit it to the area Divisional Secretary before 20th February.

The Secretary to the President stated that the Grama Niladhari can verify the information from the Samurdhi Officers and other officers at grass root levels as well as the clergy of the area and the public representative in charge of the division.

It also states that verification of false information will be subject to disciplinary action, including termination of employment.

Divisional Secretaries should monitor these activities from time to time to ensure that the program is implemented in a manner that the poorest families who can work are given priority.

Applications received by the Grama Niladhari’s should be filled by the Divisional Secretaries by February 25th.

The Multi-Purpose Development Task Force is scheduled to conduct interviews during five days from February 26 at Divisional Secretariats and other public places designated by the Divisional Secretary.

Grama Niladhari certificates and other documents should be submitted when the applicants come for interviews, according to a statement issued by the Secretary to the President.

The selected Applicants will be given the training appointment letter of the Multipurpose Development Task Force through the respective Divisional Secretary and Grama Niladhari.

Training will begin on March 2nd.

During the training period, an allowance of Rs. 22500 per month will be paid and those who are adequately trained will be appointed as pensionable permanent staff.

The government will create a unique labour pool to implement the project.

The labour pool which will be managed by professionals is expected to transform the group considered to be underprivileged and under qualified into a multidisciplinary group of government and non-governmental multi-service providers.

The Secretary to the President stated that unemployed persons aged between 18 and 45 years with educational qualifications below GCE (O / L) will be eligible for this scheme.

The recruited members will be provided with vocational training and then confirmed in the service.

Employees will be assigned duties at work sites close to the area of residence where they will not be alienated from their families.

Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundara stated that they are planning to move them to foreign employment after considering their satisfactory service, discipline and high performance.