Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 17:20

14 persons including Wasantha Karannagoda summoned by High Court

14 suspects including former Navy Commander Retired Admiral Wasantha Karannagoda have been summoned to appear before the special three-member High Court on Friday in connection with the abduction and disappearance of 11 youths.



The order was given by a three-member High Court Bench comprising of Justices A. Champa Janaki Rajaratne, Amal Ranaraja and Navaratna Marasinghe.



The 14 are accused for the abduction and disappearance of 11 youths from 2008 - 2009.