PRESIDENTIAL+COMMISSION+SEVERELY+WARNS+AS+AZATH+SALLY+GIVES+FALSE+EVIDENCE++

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 18:44

Former Western Provincial Governor Azath Salley has been severely warned by the Presidential Commission probing the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks as Azath Salley behaved defiantly during testifying.

The Commission Chairman Justice Janak de Silva has informed him that steps will be taken to punish Salley if he does not obey the orders of the Commission.

Meanwhile, Azath Salley who testified before the Commission on Easter Sunday terrorist attacks told the commission that he had wronged one of the evidences he provided during the testifying.