Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 19:10

PARLIAMENT DRAWS ATTENTION AS RANJAN FAILS TO TABLE VOICE RECORDINGS - DEBATE ON THE FORENSIC AUDIT REPORT OF THE BOND SCAM IN THE 1ST WEEK OF FEBRUARY. MP JAYAMPATHI WICKRAMARATNE RESIGNS

Attention was drawn to the fact that MP Ranjan Ramanayake has not tabled the controversial voice recordings as he promised to do so yesterday.



This was after State Minister, Kanchana Wijesekera inquired from the house chairman if the so-called voice recordings were tabled.



Meanwhile, deputy speaker Ananda Kumarasiri announced that the debate regarding the forensic audit report of the Central Bank Bond scam will be held in the 1st week of parliament proceedings in February.



This was during the debate, where MP Harsha De Silva stated that he received a CD of the report which carries no annexes.



Dr. Jayampathi Wickramaratne has resigned from his post as a member of parliament.



Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri informed Parliament today that he has handed over his letter of resignation to the Speaker.