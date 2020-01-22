HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
PARLIAMENT+DRAWS+ATTENTION+AS+RANJAN+FAILS+TO+TABLE+VOICE+RECORDINGS+-+DEBATE+ON+THE+FORENSIC+AUDIT+REPORT+OF+THE+BOND+SCAM+IN+THE+1ST+WEEK+OF+FEBRUARY.+MP+JAYAMPATHI+WICKRAMARATNE+RESIGNS
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 19:10
PARLIAMENT DRAWS ATTENTION AS RANJAN FAILS TO TABLE VOICE RECORDINGS - DEBATE ON THE FORENSIC AUDIT REPORT OF THE BOND SCAM IN THE 1ST WEEK OF FEBRUARY. MP JAYAMPATHI WICKRAMARATNE RESIGNS
466

Views
Attention was drawn to the fact that MP Ranjan Ramanayake has not tabled the controversial voice recordings as he promised to do so yesterday.

This was after State Minister, Kanchana Wijesekera inquired from the house chairman if the so-called voice recordings were tabled.

Meanwhile, deputy speaker Ananda Kumarasiri announced that the debate regarding the forensic audit report of the Central Bank Bond scam will be held in the 1st week of parliament proceedings in February.

This was during the debate, where MP Harsha De Silva stated that he received a CD of the report which carries no annexes.

Dr. Jayampathi Wickramaratne has resigned from his post as a member of parliament.

Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri informed Parliament today that he has handed over his letter of resignation to the Speaker.
Make a Comment
Make a Comment
DOWNLOAD HIRUNEWS APP ON ANDROID & APPLE
HOT VIDEO
Shanis Contacts with lake house revealed in Ganiya’s investigations ; Court orders to give a statement
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 13:29
HiruNews
HiruNews
More Hot Videos...
    Share  514 Views
HiruNews
International News
The new Corona virus could spread rapidly - Chinese health officials warn
 Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 9:41
HiruNews
The new virus could mutate & spread further, Chinese health officials warn; The death...
Read More
    Share   204 Views
Hundreds of US-bound migrants cross river to reach Mexico
 Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 6:55
HiruNews
The number of people infected with a new virus in China tripled over the weekend, with...
Read More
    Share   249 Views
State of emergency declared for Canada snowstorm
 Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:34
HiruNews
A state of emergency has been declared in Canada after severe snowstorms hit Newfoundland...
Read More
    Share   828 Views
WhatsApp down: Messaging app not working for some users
 Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 18:40
HiruNews
WhatsApp users across the world are reporting issues with the messenger app: Foreign Media.
Read More
    Share   3,350 Views
Trump impeachment: Legal team says charges 'brazen and unlawful'
 Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 6:38
HiruNews
US President Donald Trump's legal team has given its first formal response to the impeachment...
Read More
    Share   395 Views
See All
HiruNews
Edex Expo 2020 Kandy leg to commence on 24th Jan ’20, after a successful event in Colombo
 Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 17:55
    Share   30 Views
HiruNews
Trade deficit contracts in first 11 months of 2019
 Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:41
    Share   123 Views
HiruNews
Australia to lose billions as bushfires deter tourists
 Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 6:47
    Share   150 Views
HiruNews
US and China sign deal to ease trade war
 Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:37
    Share   88 Views
HiruNews
Legal action against companies and institutions which do not pass on the benefit of reduced taxes
 Monday, 13 January 2020 - 12:58
    Share   442 Views
See All
PICTURE STORY
HiruNews
Tuesday, 19 November 2019 - 16:21
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commences office
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commenced his duties today(19). This was at the auspicious time of 10.51 am at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.The... Read More
  Share   13,272 Views
MOST VIEWED NEWS
HiruNews
Angelo Mathews passes 150 in the first test against Zimbabwe
 Wednesday, 22 January 2020 - 17:44
    Share   183 Views
HiruNews
India v Australia: Rohit Sharma century leads hosts to ODI series win
 Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:45
    Share   250 Views
HiruNews
Tamim Iqbal, Rubel Hossain return for Pakistan T20Is
 Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 6:49
    Share   227 Views
HiruNews
India Level Series In Rajkot With Clinical Performance Against Australia
 Saturday, 18 January 2020 - 7:24
    Share   297 Views
HiruNews
Sri Lankan Cricket Team leaves for ZimbabweHiruNews
 Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:54
    Share   933 Views
See All
HiruNews
News Image
HiruNews
Harry and Meghan: No other option but to step back, says duke
Read More
HiruNews
Rocky Johnson has died
 Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:47
    Share   341 Views
HiruNews
Sir Elton John is 'supporting' Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan
 Monday, 13 January 2020 - 6:36
    Share   491 Views
HiruNews
Queen and Prince Harry to hold talks over Sussexes' future
 Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 6:42
    Share   514 Views
HiruNews
Neil Peart: Rush drummer dies aged 67 after cancer battle
 Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:41
    Share   273 Views
HiruNews
Dolly Parton to record music to be released after her death
 Friday, 10 January 2020 - 6:42
    Share   581 Views
See All
Hiru News Programme Segments
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
230 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
75,123 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
25,453 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
53,524 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
8 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
120,254 Views
Top