Thursday, 23 January 2020 - 7:54

Tamil Progressive Alliance headed by Mano to contest on its own, withdrawing from the UNF

Partner parties of the Tamil Progressive Alliance are scheduled to meet next Monday to discuss about contesting the upcoming general election separately from the United National Front and under a different symbol.

TPA leader Mano Ganeshan told our news team that while the discussion is due to be held in Nuwara Eliya, many requests have been received for contesting from all the districts solo.