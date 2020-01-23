The+amount+due+to+the+Petroleum+Corporation+exceeds+Rs+154+billion+

Thursday, 23 January 2020 - 10:01

The senior management of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation has informed the Minister of Power and Energy Mahinda Amaraweera that although several state enterprises have been supplied fuel, they have not taken action to settle the arrears by the end of last year. Issuing a report, they have stated that the amount due to the Corporation exceeds Rs 154 Billion.

The arrears due to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation from the Electricity sector is Rs. 101,1748 million. The Ceylon Electricity Board owes Rs 86,027 million from this amount.

According to the report the arrears for fuel supplied to SriLankan Airlines is Rs. 48,282 million. Rs 1691 million is due for fuel supplied to the security sector and Rs 1,373 million has to be recovered from other institutions.