Two+new+visa+counters+at+the+airport

Thursday, 23 January 2020 - 9:50

The Airport and Aviation Services has opened two separate visa counters for Sri Lankans during arrivals and departures.

Vice President of the Airport and Aviation Services Rajiv Suriyarachchi stated that this step was taken according to instructions given by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa during his recent visit to the Airport. He also stated that steps have been taken to install extra police security to the Katunayake International Airport.

The Vice Chairman of the Airport and Aviation Services also said further that steps have been taken to construct an alternate route near the Averiwatte junction to ease the traffic congestion for vehicles travelling to the airport.