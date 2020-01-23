Kahatagaha+coal+mine+strike+enters+Third+day

Thursday, 23 January 2020 - 7:56

The fast which the Kurunegala Dodangaslanda Kahatagaha Mine employees had launched over several demands including salary increase continues for the third day as well.

While more than 60 employees are thus engaged in the fast 1,300 feet underground a number of them have been informed to come to the Labour Office at 10 am today for a discussion.

Kahatagaha Mine Collective representative Nimal Weerasuriya said that although a discussion had been held last morning too with a group of labour officers regarding their problems, it had ended without a solution.