Saman+Ratnapriya+to+be+appointed+for+the+vacant+seat+in+parliament+due+to+the+resignation+of+Dr.+Jayampathi+Wickremaratne

Thursday, 23 January 2020 - 9:52

UNP parliamentarians state that the government should take immediate action to solve the issue of the recorded telephone conversations without converting Ranjan Ramnayake into a hero through the tape recordings.

UNP MP Hesha Withanage stated this while participating at a media briefing held at the Opposition Leader's Office yesterday.

UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam informed Hiru News that they intend to nominate the name of trade union leader Saman Ratnapriya for the vacant seat in parliament with the resignation of Dr. Jayampathi Wickremaratne. Dr. Jayampathi Wickremaratne resigned from his seat due to personal reasons.