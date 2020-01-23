Ranjan to the government analyst for a voice test; Shani to the CID today

Thursday, 23 January 2020 - 7:55

MP Ranjan Ramanayake is to be taken to the government analyst department for a voice test today.

This is in line with the orders of the Nugegoda magistrate.

Recently, the CCD handed over hard drives, CDs, a firearm and live ammunition discovered from the MPs residence to the government analyst department on the 9th of this month for further investigations.

Nugegoda Magistrate, H.U.K Pelpola ordered the CCD to provide a comprehensive report on the 8th, with regard to the 9 Hard drives, 162 CDs, a laptop, unlicensed firearm and ammunition discovered from the MPs residence in Madiwela.

The MP who was arrested on the charges of influencing official duties of judges, was remanded until the 29th of this month.

Meanwhile the CID has informed former director Shani Abeysekera to appear before the department today in order to provide a statement with regard to investigations carried out into the alleged abduction of the local staffer of the swiss embassy, Ganiya Barrister.

This is in accordance with an order issued by the Colombo chief magistrate, Lanka Jayaratne.