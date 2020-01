Thursday, 23 January 2020 - 9:52

The Ceylon Teachers' Service Union has warned that teachers and principals across the country will resort to strike action from the 3rd of next month based on 6 demands including salary anomalies.



The General Secretary of the Association Mahinda Jayasinghe requested the government to provide the promised additional allowance to the teachers and principals after converting their service into a closed service, before 3 February.