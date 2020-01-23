5+arrested+over+the+murder+of+a+businesswoman+in+Unawatuna

Thursday, 23 January 2020 - 7:57

5 individuals suspected to be connected to the brutal murder of a restaurant owner where she was hacked to death and subsequently shot in Unawatuna- Yaddehimulla have been arrested.

The Habaraduwa police noted that the suspects arrested are residents of Ambalangoda and Avissawella.

Police have seized a knife which was used for the murder along with the fire arm as well as the motorcycle and car which was used by the suspects.

It has been revealed that the suspects were deserters of the special task force and amongst the suspects is an individual who had received VIP security training, and he had acted as the assailant responsible for the shooting.

The suspects were arrested taking into account CCTV footage and GPS and it has been revealed that the murder was committed based on a contract.

Previously, the husband of the woman who had been overseas had contracted an individual for 3 million rupees for the murder of the woman which happened to be futile as she had been informed by the contractor.