A “Man” gives birth at the Matara General Hospital

Thursday, 23 January 2020 - 10:11

It is reported that a person who has been registered as a male patient and admitted to the Matara Hospital has given birth to a baby. The person is said to be a resident of Matara.

He was first rushed to the hospital for treatment of abdominal pain.

However, the doctor in the male ward who examined the abdomen found that he was pregnant and that he was a female.

The patient was immediately transferred to the maternity ward on medical advice.

It is reported that the patient who was wearing a shirt and a trouser was given a cloth and a bed jacket.

According to hospital sources, the patient had given birth to a baby boy and the baby is being fed powdered milk since the patient does not have developed breast for breast feeding.

The patient who had male physical features has been working in the area as a three-wheeler driver. It has been revealed that due to hormone imbalance he has behaved as a male.

Further information has revealed that the man was a female at birth and has undergone surgery to remove the breasts