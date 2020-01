Thursday, 23 January 2020 - 9:53

A Superintendent of Police, 14 Chief Inspectors of Police and 13 Inspectors of Police have been transferred with immediate effect.

The Police Media Division stated that the transfers were made following the approval of the National Police Commission. R.M.P.N. Ratnayake, Superintendent of Police of the Nugegoda Division has been transferred as the Director of the Western Province Intelligence Division.