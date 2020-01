Thursday, 23 January 2020 - 11:44

Ampara High Court Judge Kanishka Wijeratne has been appointed as the new Director General of the Bribery Commission by the President. The Commission stated that the appointment was made subject to the approval of members of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption.

Former Director General Sarath Jayamanne resigned from his post on the 20th and has been appointed as the Senior Additional Solicitor General of the Attorney General's Department.