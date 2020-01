Thursday, 23 January 2020 - 11:44

Cabinet approval to buy one kilo of paddy for Rs 50 for the Maha Season

Cabinet approval has been granted to purchase one kilo of paddy at Rs. 50 for the Maha season.

Addressing a press briefing held at the Government Information Department today, Cabinet Co spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena said that approval has been granted to purchase a kilo of moist paddy at Rs. 45 per kilo.