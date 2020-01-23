HiruNews
Ranjan Ramanayake has not tabled tape recordings - Deputy Speaker informs Parliament
Thursday, 23 January 2020 - 11:34
Ranjan Ramanayake has not tabled tape recordings - Deputy Speaker informs Parliament
Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri stated that Ranjan Ramanayake has not handed over the controversial voice recordings to the Secretary General of Parliament to date.

Speaking at the commencement of parliamentary proceedings today, the deputy speaker said the media reports circulating that the tapes have been handed over were false.

Meanwhile, as the first step in re-establishing the Agriculture Ministry at the Govijana Mandhiraya instead of being housed at the controversial private building in Rajagiriya, the state ministry of agriculture has been removed from the private building in Rajagiriya this morning.

The State Minister of Agriculture Vidura Wickramanayaka made this statement in response to a query raised by JVP Leader and Parliamentarian Anura Kumara Dissanayake.
